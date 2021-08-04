City Guide
WFPD recognized for exceptional service

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is being recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation for all the great work they do for our community.

They are in a rare group of police departments being recognized for a second time for doing an exceptional job complying with law enforcement’s best practices.

But Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said he expected nothing less, saying he knows how great the department is and that they deserve this recognition.

“It is kind of a lengthy test and a lengthy process that we go through and our police department basically gets recognition for being a top tier police department,” said Santellana. “This is us actually getting re-recognized, which he said out of 2700 police departments, we are just a handful that gets recognized and even a smaller handful that gets re-recognized.”

The mayor, along with the city council, thanked the WFPD for their service and for protecting the community.

