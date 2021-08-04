City Guide
What Texas would get from the federal infrastructure act

The state of Texas would receive billions of dollars under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After receiving a C- grade for its infrastructure from the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state of Texas could receive billions of dollars under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The state would receive $26.9 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $537 million for bridge replacement and repairs if the act passes.

To improve healthy, sustainable transportation options, Texas would receive about $3.3 billion over five years.

An additional $408 million would be allocated to the state to build a network of electric vehicle chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options. The state would also have the option to apply for $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to electrical vehicle charging that is within the bill.

For enhanced broadband internet, the state would receive a minimum of $100 million.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted on a series of amendments to the bill that could see some of the numbers change.

The bill would have to pass both chambers of Congress and get President Joe Biden’s signature in order to become law.

