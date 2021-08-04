City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stone Ridge Apartments on Kemp in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.

A mini grocery store will soon be added to the complex thanks to approval from the WF City Council to rezone the area. A section of units will be torn down and transformed into the grocery store that will be end up being around 1,600 square feet.

“The owner approached the city, wanted to include this not only as an amenity for their residents but also for the community in general, so they had to do a rezone for that,” said Terry Floyd, development services director for Wichita Falls. “We brought that forward to the planning commission in July. That was approved unanimously, then approved today by council.”

Management at the apartment complex wanted to open the store to make shopping more convenient for their residents and those who live in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Suspect caught after manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
Trenton Ray Wilson
Warrant issued for suspect in Wilbarger County horse shooting
County officials have worked with the architects, builders and the manufacturer to fix the...
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center facing more delays
Texas DPS said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.
Graham resident killed in Jack County crash

Latest News

WFPD recognized for exceptional service
WFPD recognized for exceptional service
Volunteers needed to help clean downtown WF before Hotter’N Hell
Volunteers needed to help clean downtown WF before Hotter’N Hell
WF city council approves new hotel and convention center
WF City Council approves forgivable loan for convention center developer
Back to school drives
Texoma back to school drives are preparing students for classes next week