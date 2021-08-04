Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stone Ridge Apartments on Kemp in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.

A mini grocery store will soon be added to the complex thanks to approval from the WF City Council to rezone the area. A section of units will be torn down and transformed into the grocery store that will be end up being around 1,600 square feet.

“The owner approached the city, wanted to include this not only as an amenity for their residents but also for the community in general, so they had to do a rezone for that,” said Terry Floyd, development services director for Wichita Falls. “We brought that forward to the planning commission in July. That was approved unanimously, then approved today by council.”

Management at the apartment complex wanted to open the store to make shopping more convenient for their residents and those who live in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.