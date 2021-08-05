Community Development Block Grants help nonprofits reach even more families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is awarding over $300,000 in Community Development Block Grants. That money will go toward helping nonprofits that do even more for families in Wichita Falls.

This year, three nonprofits will be receiving those grants: Child Care Partners which helps families with affordable childcare, First Step which helps domestic violence victims take back their lives, and Christmas in Action which helps veterans and the disabled make improvements to their homes.

“Each person that does a piece that serves this community is what helps us get to where we need to be as a community. You do your part, we do our part and that makes us one,” said Michelle Turnbow, Executive Director of First Step.

First Step staff saw a huge increase for their services during the pandemic shutdown. Now with over $80,000 worth of Wichita Falls community development block grants, they can continue to help those looking for a way out by making upgrades to their safe house.

“You can imagine it’s wear and tear, it’s a 24-hour facility and so our floors are not in the greatest shape. We want to create a home environment for our clients,” said Turnbow.

Staff with the nonprofit will also continue to receive COVID relief funds that can be used to make sure their facilities and vehicles are sanitized.

Wichita Falls Child Care Partners has a mission of helping children in Wichita Falls, they hope to use community development block funds to better their facilities as well.

“One of them was for $130,000 and the other one was for $61,000. The $61,000 is for the safety and security of our Zelle building, it will come with magnetic locking door and cameras,” said Kari Goins, Executive Director of Child Care Partners.

While that $130,000 will be used to help cover daycare costs for 85 children in Child Care Partners’ programs. On average, that could cost a parent $65 a week per child.

“A lot of times families are just about to lose their jobs or their homes because they can’t find child care so I know we play a huge role in stability of families in our community,” said Goins.

Christmas in Action use their efforts to put new roofs and repair plumbing and electrical work for those in need.

“It helps them continue to live an independent life, which is where they want to be, to be able to make them feel comfortable and they’re not overlooked like somebody cares,” said Cassie Ahearn, Executive Director of Christmas In Action.

Those three executive directors said while those funds won’t be available to use for the next few months, they can’t wait to help even more families than before all thanks to these community block development grants.

