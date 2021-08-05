August FallsRide hours to be reduced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls will be reducing FallsRide hours in August due to an employee shortage.

The reduction will start on Aug. 6 and is expected to last through Aug. 20.

Reduced bus service times and route information can be found below:

Friday, August 6, 2021

North and Connector Routes will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 2021

All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express

Monday, August 9, 2021

Connector and North Routes will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 13, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14, 2021

All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express

Monday, August 16, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Night Crawler will still remain in service; passengers who normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route.

