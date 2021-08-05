August FallsRide hours to be reduced
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls will be reducing FallsRide hours in August due to an employee shortage.
The reduction will start on Aug. 6 and is expected to last through Aug. 20.
Reduced bus service times and route information can be found below:
Friday, August 6, 2021
- North and Connector Routes will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 7, 2021
- All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express
Monday, August 9, 2021
- Connector and North Routes will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, August 13, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14, 2021
- All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express
Monday, August 16, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Night Crawler will still remain in service; passengers who normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route.
