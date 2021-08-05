MSU Texas names interim president

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University named its interim president at the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.

Provost James Johnston will take over from President Suzanne Shipley, who is set to retire on Aug. 30.

“Dr. Shipley and her husband, Randall Wadsworth, and their pets have walked this trail nearly every day since they arrived on campus six years ago,” said Board Vice Chair Nancy Marks upon reading of the motion. “This naming is fitting and will remind students, faculty, and community members of her contributions to MSU Texas as they use the trail for years to come.”

Johnston began his tenure at MSU Texas in 2003 as an associate professor of radiologic science and served as dean of the Robert D. and Carol Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services from 2013 until his appointment as provost and vice president of academic affairs in 2017.

The Board of Regents also recognized President Shipley’s upcoming retirement by renaming the Sikes Lake Trail to the Suzanne Shipley Trail.

