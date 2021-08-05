News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo coming next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo is coming to Wichita Falls next week.

It’s a Lifestyle Show at the MPEC, featuring hundreds of local vendors and unique gift ideas all under one roof. Plus, we’re giving away cash and prizes!

Tickets are $5 each, and kids 12 and under get in free.

Join us on August 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for shopping, family, fun, food, and to learn about new items, win prizes and much more.

The News Channel 6 team will be present throughout the expo for a meet and greet.

The News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo is sponsored by Shed Shack, Johnson’s Furniture & Mattress and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

