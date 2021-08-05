City Guide
Region 9 names 2022 Teachers of the Year

Jayme Beckham and Jennifer Conner.
Jayme Beckham and Jennifer Conner.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Texoma teachers are being recognized for all their hard work.

Jennifer Conner with Jacksboro ISD has been named the 2022 Region 9 Secondary Teacher of the Year. She works at Jacksboro Middle School teaching students English and other writing skills like reading, spelling and cursive.

Jayme Beckham with Wichita Falls ISD was named the 2022 Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year. She teaches 4th Grade Reading/Language Arts & Social Studies at Crockett Elementary.

Both winners have been submitted to the state for the semifinalists judging, with the final judging scheduled to happen in September.

