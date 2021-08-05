SAFB moves to Health Protection Condition Bravo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base officials have moved the base to Health Protection Condition Bravo as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wichita County.

“As a result [of the increase], we need to put more focus on protecting you and your families,” said Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander. “Therefore, effective this morning [August 5, 2021], I am taking the base to Health Protection Condition Bravo.”

SAFB officials are now being encouraged to enforce the following COVID-19 protocols:

Wear masks while indoors

Maintain a social distance of six feet

Maintain good hygiene practices such as frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer

“What we do every day [here] is so important to our Department of Defense,” Drew said. “We train warfighters that go out across our country and around the world, so we need to make sure that we protect them and their families so that they’re able to concentrate on the jobs they do every single day.”

