Tila’s Travels: La Belle Vintage Mall in Bowie

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - School is about to start and the holidays will soon be here, so how about some shopping?

Here’s a place you can ball out on a budget.

On this episode of Tila’s Travels, we did some shopping.

And we did in the largest one-stop shop vintage store in Texoma: La Belle Vintage Mall.

It’s located about 50 miles south of Wichita Falls in Bowie, home of the world’s largest knife. Be sure to check that out while you are out there.

This brick and mortar store sits in the heart of downtown is also the heart of the town, providing a space for more than 80 entrepreneurs from Bowie to the metroplex, and everywhere in between.

It also has young sellers just starting out to vintage sellers supplementing income.

Owner Sandy Bailey, who took over the store in 2014, is captaining the ship with the help of multiple generations.

“I had lost my mom in October, so I kind of needed something to fill the void,” Bailey said. “So, we talked about it as a family and we decided to buy because as a family, we enjoyed doing this. It was basically out of the need to heal from the loss of a loved one.”

The store not only provides old goods, brand new goods and decor services. The vintage mall provides some things intangible: community, hope and memorable moments... like a young bride finding the perfect dress for her special day. It also provided two young ladies that haven’t been able to visit with each other in a long time a fun day out.

“I have not seen her in 13 years,” Sharon Garris said, “and we are both widows and we love stories like this, and she said ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.’ So this is our day out, the grannies’ day out.”

The journey hasn’t been easy, as the shop has dealt with a tornado and the ongoing pandemic.

“We are passed the devastation and we are moving forward, and that’s what we are doing today and everyday,” Bailey said. “And we are open Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 5 and we are closed most major holidays. We are family-oriented over here and we want to spend our time with our family like everyone else.”

They also do events inside the store. The next one is the Sip and Stroll in October.

If you want to sponsor any of Tila’s Travels or have ideas on places you think she should visit, you can reach Tila Grant on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.