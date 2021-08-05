WIC celebrating National Breastfeeding Month in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Women, Infants, and Children program is celebrating National Breastfeeding Month this week.

The WIC program and the North Texas Area Breastfeeding Coalition is inviting residents in the community to the Lucy Park Log Cabin for a day of games, food and fun for the whole family.

It will be this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mothers can also sign up for “The Global Big Latch On” event, which will start at 10:30 a.m. and last for one minute.

