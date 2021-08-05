Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it could bring some safety questions.

This year, schools will not have the ability to require students to wear masks.

Lou Kreidler, director of health for Wichita County Public Health District, said if a student is in a classroom and isn’t wearing a mask and becomes exposed to a student who tested positive for COVID-19, the student who came in contact may have to quarantine for ten days.

If students are vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine, but the final decision will be up to the schools.

“Not being able to require them at school really does take the control out of us as locals,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said students who are able to get vaccinated should strongly consider taking advantage of this option.

Campuses can test students for COVID, but parents can opt their kids out of getting tested at school.

Parents who decide not to test their children on campus will need to have the student tested before returning to school.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.