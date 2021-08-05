City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it could bring some safety questions.

This year, schools will not have the ability to require students to wear masks.

Lou Kreidler, director of health for Wichita County Public Health District, said if a student is in a classroom and isn’t wearing a mask and becomes exposed to a student who tested positive for COVID-19, the student who came in contact may have to quarantine for ten days.

If students are vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine, but the final decision will be up to the schools.

“Not being able to require them at school really does take the control out of us as locals,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said students who are able to get vaccinated should strongly consider taking advantage of this option.

Campuses can test students for COVID, but parents can opt their kids out of getting tested at school.

Parents who decide not to test their children on campus will need to have the student tested before returning to school.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Gabriel Scabby, 21.
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.
Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
Wichita Falls Police to move away from D.A.R.E. program
This week, Tila traveled to Bowie to check out La Belle Vintage Mall.
Tila’s Travels: La Belle Vintage Mall in Bowie
This week, Tila traveled to Bowie to check out La Belle Vintage Mall.
Tila's Travels: La Belle Vintage Mall in Bowie