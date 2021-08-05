City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank awarded $20,000 grant

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Mutual Insurance Company has given the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank a $20,000 grant.

Texas Mutual said that it was giving out $2 million in grants to 38 organizations statewide. Company officials said the grants are to help mitigate the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on working families.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank can be found at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, and has a mobile food pantry as well.

The money given out to the food bank and 37 other organizations is part of the first half of a two-part, $4 million funding initiative across the state. The second cycle of grants will focus on workforce development and safety training.

Applications for the second grant cycle will be taken from August 30 to October 8.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Edgardo Rivera (left) and Krystal Rose Gonzales (right).
Two arrested after Monday police chase, manhunt in WF
Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.
Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments
Gabriel Scabby, 21.
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Internet "nightmare" continues in Vernon
Internet ‘nightmare’ continues in Vernon

Latest News

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank awarded $20,000 grant
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank awarded $20,000 grant
WIC celebrating National Breastfeeding Month in Wichita Falls
WIC celebrating National Breastfeeding Month in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls is suffering from a shortage of bus drivers
Wichita Falls suffering from bus driver shortage
Jayme Beckham and Jennifer Conner.
Region 9 names 2022 Teachers of the Year