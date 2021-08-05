Wichita Falls police investigating aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, three armed men forced their way into an apartment in the 1300 block of Bell Street and robbed the victims.

The first suspect was described as a 5′4″ male with a bald head and many tattoos, including a clown on his right forearm. The second suspect was described as being around six feet tall and having a dark tattoo on the front of his neck, as well as a tattoo of a pistol with an extended magazine above one of his eyes.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you up to $1,000.

