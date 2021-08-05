City Guide
Wichita Falls police investigating aggravated robbery

Wichita Falls Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Wednesday.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Wednesday.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, three armed men forced their way into an apartment in the 1300 block of Bell Street and robbed the victims.

The first suspect was described as a 5′4″ male with a bald head and many tattoos, including a clown on his right forearm. The second suspect was described as being around six feet tall and having a dark tattoo on the front of his neck, as well as a tattoo of a pistol with an extended magazine above one of his eyes.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you up to $1,000.

