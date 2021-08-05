City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Police to move away from D.A.R.E. program

(kauz)
By Tyler Boydston and Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are discussing moving away from the D.A.R.E. program.

The department is in talks to transition to Crime Stoppers Safe School Institute.

Unlike D.A.R.E., which covers only one grade, safe school would cover kindergarten through 12th grade with grade-relevant programs. It would also tackle more modern issues, including vaping and social media.

More details on the changes are expected to be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Gabriel Scabby, 21.
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.
Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
This week, Tila traveled to Bowie to check out La Belle Vintage Mall.
Tila’s Travels: La Belle Vintage Mall in Bowie
This week, Tila traveled to Bowie to check out La Belle Vintage Mall.
Tila's Travels: La Belle Vintage Mall in Bowie