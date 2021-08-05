Wichita Falls Police to move away from D.A.R.E. program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are discussing moving away from the D.A.R.E. program.

The department is in talks to transition to Crime Stoppers Safe School Institute.

Unlike D.A.R.E., which covers only one grade, safe school would cover kindergarten through 12th grade with grade-relevant programs. It would also tackle more modern issues, including vaping and social media.

More details on the changes are expected to be released in the coming days.

