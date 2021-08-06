City Guide
310 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

Currently there are 504 active cases of the virus in Wichita County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has reported four new deaths from the Coronavirus.

There are also 310 new cases of the Coronavirus in the county, as well as 121 new recoveries. Currently there are 504 active cases of the virus in the county.

The health district also reported 59 new vaccine breakthrough cases in the past week, with 54 of them being symptomatic. Two of those were hospitalized and four are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

According to the health district, there are currently 38 hospitalizations from the virus, including 11 people who are in critical condition.

