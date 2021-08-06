City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Allyson Felix of the US wins record 10th track medal

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
Wichita Falls Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Wednesday.
Wichita Falls police investigating aggravated robbery

Latest News

A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on camera: Man appears to spray something on dogs in their own yard
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
Iowa Park Animal Reclaim Center update
Iowa Park Animal Reclaim Center update
Heroes of Texoma: Manuel Borrego
Heroes of Texoma: Manuel Borrego