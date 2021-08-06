WF Faith Mission receives $1,000 donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission wants to thank a Wichita Falls doctor for his generous donation.

Dr. Phil Stephan from Texoma Plastic Surgery stopped by Faith Mission to give them a check for $1,000.

Dr. Stephan and his team raised the money as part of their Filler for a Cause campaign. He said they could not have done it without the help of their patients.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.