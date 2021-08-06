WF Faith Mission receives $1,000 donation
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission wants to thank a Wichita Falls doctor for his generous donation.
Dr. Phil Stephan from Texoma Plastic Surgery stopped by Faith Mission to give them a check for $1,000.
Dr. Stephan and his team raised the money as part of their Filler for a Cause campaign. He said they could not have done it without the help of their patients.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.