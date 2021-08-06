Hot and Dry Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A hot but gusty south wind kicks in this weekend, pushing temperatures into the middle to upper 90s. It’s possible that a few places could touch 100. Humidity levels will be just high enough to make it feel a little hotter than the actual air temperatures. There will be some rain to our northwest, but that’s where it will mainly stay. There may be a small change in the weather pattern with some possible rain chances toward the end of next week.

