Hotter’N Hell Hundred exhibit opens at Museum of North Texas History

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 40th anniversary of Hotter’N Hell is riding in style. That’s because the Museum of North Texas History is displaying an exhibit to commemorate Wichita Falls’ legendary race.

It opened on Thursday and will be open through the middle of September. It showcases old photos of rides, stats of previous events and much more. The director of the exhibit said this is well deserved and an important part of Wichita Falls history.

“We wanted to celebrate this special year,” said Madeleine Calcote, executive director of the Museum of North Texas History. “We worked with the Hotter’N Hell Hundred group, they loaned us a lot of the items that you will see in the exhibit. We are so excited to be able to celebrate this really cool event for Wichita Falls with this exhibit.”

The first ever Hotter’N Hell exhibit is anticipated to be crowded once the event arrives. The director said it might be best for locals to come in early or wait until after to avoid the crowd.

