Kell House to began restoration on deteriorating porch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been years in the making for a historic home in Wichita Falls that housed some of the pillars of this community. The Kell House Museum is finally getting the help it needs to bring it back to life.

Museum staff said the historical home is 112 -years- old and while it’s not uncommon for a home it’s age to show wear and tear. Their biggest concern is parts of the front porch where brickwork and columns have begun to deteriorate.

“It helps get us that much closer to getting the house revitalized. Without those funds we wouldn’t be as close as we are now to reaching that goal and it wouldn’t happen at all and this house could fall down,” said Katie Britt, President of the Kell House Museum Board of Directors.

Through the Wichita Falls City Council 4B board, a total of $100,000 was allocated toward repairs for brickwork, scaffolding, columns and windows at Kell House.

“I think about two years ago is when we were originally awarded this money and then we had experienced a number of delays when 2020 hit which really slowed everything down and during that time we had difficulty getting bids,” said Nadine McKown, Site Director of Kell House Museum.

With a new extension on using those funds, Kell House Museum caretakers said they aren’t wasting any time getting new bids to get the home back to the way it would have been in it’s heyday.

“Once you have a bid and this is something we can work with then you really want to move on it because construction costs are going up. There are areas inside the house, the plaster that still needs to be changed and a lot of other areas that really need to be looked after that the funds just aren’t there for yet,” said McKown.

While the porch is the most important problem to be addressed, it’s not the only issue.

That’s where the Kell House committee comes in. They help raise money for smaller repairs, but it’s no match for fixing large structural issues.

“It’s a lot of different pieces and parts that add up to the whole to make sure that different things are fixed, but when things break down we just don’t have an operation budget that’s just there for us to use,” said Britt.

McKown said the work on the front porch will take at least four months, but the museum will continue to stay open throughout the process in the hopes of raising enough money to repair the plaster inside the home.

To find out more information on the Kell House Museum, visit their website.

