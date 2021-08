WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to two new adoptable pets.

She brought a brother and sister pair of kittens by the name of Lucinda and Leroy.

You can find out more about Emily’s Legacy Rescue and how to adopt on their Facebook page.

Lucinda and Leroy are our pets of the week on KAUZ. Tune in to the 5:00 news and you’ll see them about 5:15ish. If you... Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, August 6, 2021

