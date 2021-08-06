Midwestern Parkway bridge construction expected to finish within two weeks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls provided an update on a road construction project that was just supposed to be a simple fix.

That construction is at the Midwestern Parkway bridge deck and it has caused traffic to be rerouted into single lanes on the south side of the bridge.

Wichita Falls public works department officials said they were originally just doing routine pothole repairs, but it turned into a complete removal of damaged sections of the 8-inch bridge deck.

“They’ll pour it back on Monday and then we’ll have to wait several days for the concrete to cure to get its strength,” said Russell Schreiber, director of public works. “We appreciate everybody being patient with us, we just want to get it all done and get the road back open as soon as possible,” said Russell Schreiber City of Wichita Falls Director of Public Works.

Schreiber also said rain did cause some delays at the beginning of that project, but he expects cars to be back driving on the bridge in less than two weeks.

