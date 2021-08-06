City Guide
More heat this weekend

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday we look to stay dry and have a high near 95 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at about 10-15 mph. Saturday and Sunday will have a high near 100. Real feel temps look to stay in the triple digits as well. The heat will stick around into the better part of next week. This warm, dry weather pattern does look to shift as we get closer to next weekend. There are indications that at least some relief from the heat could be here by next Friday.

