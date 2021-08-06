City Guide
News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists named

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The results are in and you have voted for the five News Channel 6 PRCA finalists.

Here they are in no particular order: Mary Clare Foley, Marly Alverez, Andrew Morrow, Alicia Meza and Ashley Riddle.

Each one will sing live each day next week on News Channel 6 This Morning during the 6 a.m. hour. Then, two will be chosen to sing at the rodeo: one on Friday and one on Saturday.

Thank you to everyone who entered.

