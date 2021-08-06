City Guide
Priscilla is looking for a forever home

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our newest pet of the week.

Three-and-a-half month old Priscilla is an adorable kitten with a small lightning bolt marking on her forehead. Her stay in the kitten room at the Animal Services Center has shown she’s great with other cats, and she’s got plenty of love to give. Alyssa called this sweetheart a “rascal” because on the way to the studio, the kitten escaped her cat carrier to snuggle up to Diann -- but as you can see, Priscilla was sweet and docile when on camera!

You can adopt Priscilla through the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center, located at 1207 Hatton Road.

You must be 18 or older to adopt an animal. There is a $40 adoption fee, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

