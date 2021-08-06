City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alejandro Ramirez
WF man arrested for money laundering
Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls

Latest News

A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 young siblings die in St. Louis-area fire
The Texas Education Agency will distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Texas...
Texas Education Agency updates COVID-19 protocols
Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office.
Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban