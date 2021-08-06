Texas Education Agency updates COVID-19 protocols

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The only time students can take advantage of remote learning is if they come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

A few months ago, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) didn’t offer this option to students. Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll, received this news a week before school is supposed to start; he said his teachers are prepared but he’s frustrated.

“We got into a feeling of coming out of it and getting back to normal and now there’s starting to be more talk about it so,” said Carroll.

Carroll said remote learning will only be available for students who meet TEA requirements, and that he will continue to monitor the situation while adapting to the new rules.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.