Wichita Falls transfer station temporarily closed

Wichita Falls Transfer Station has been closed.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced that the Transfer Station at 3200 Lawrence Road has been temporarily closed to the public.

The city cited an emergency electrical problem at the scales as the reason behind the closure, and stated the Sanitation Department would be working to reopen the station as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the public can dispose of waste at the City Landfill. Located at 10984 Wiley Road, it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

