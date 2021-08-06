City Guide
Two blood drives set for Tuesday in Wichita Falls

Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.
Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.(Texas Blood Institute)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is looking for blood donors.

There will be two blood drives in Wichita Falls next week where people will have the chance to donate.

One will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 at Promise Skilled Nursing Facility at 1101 Grace Street.

The other will be the same day from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Best Buy on Kemp Boulevard.

Blood donors will get a free limited edition bigfoot-inspired t-shirt and their choice of one free adult ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, an adult ticket to Frontier City Theme Park or two free tickets to Safari Joe’s H20.

All donors will also get Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing for a limited time only.

