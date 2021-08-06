City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

UPDATE: WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man for evading arrest on Thursday after responding to a disturbance on Central E. Freeway.

Officers first responded to La Quinta Inn after a caller described a man pointing a gun at a black sedan. The caller stated that the man then went to stand with a group of people in the parking lot. Several suspects fled the scene as officers arrived.

A responding officer saw Lonnie Clark, 20, running away and pursued. Chasing Clark up an embankment, the officer saw a heavy object in one of Clark’s pant pockets. Thinking that Clark was reaching towards a concealed weapon, he threatened to shoot; Clark pleaded with him to hold his fire before continuing to run away into thick weeds. Police were eventually able to call Clark out of the weeds, and placed him under arrest for evasion.

Clark stated that the initial argument had been over a girlfriend who was sitting in the black sedan, but said he had no knowledge of any firearm. Officers reportedly found no weapons on Clark, nor at the scene. However, the caller stated that the suspect with the gun was not apprehended.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
Alejandro Ramirez
WF man arrested for money laundering
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The five News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists were named Friday.
News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists named
Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.
Two blood drives set for Tuesday in Wichita Falls
Currently there are 504 active cases of the virus in Wichita County.
310 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County
Brian Pounds
Vernon pastor faces new charges