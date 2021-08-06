UPDATE: WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man for evading arrest on Thursday after responding to a disturbance on Central E. Freeway.

Officers first responded to La Quinta Inn after a caller described a man pointing a gun at a black sedan. The caller stated that the man then went to stand with a group of people in the parking lot. Several suspects fled the scene as officers arrived.

A responding officer saw Lonnie Clark, 20, running away and pursued. Chasing Clark up an embankment, the officer saw a heavy object in one of Clark’s pant pockets. Thinking that Clark was reaching towards a concealed weapon, he threatened to shoot; Clark pleaded with him to hold his fire before continuing to run away into thick weeds. Police were eventually able to call Clark out of the weeds, and placed him under arrest for evasion.

Clark stated that the initial argument had been over a girlfriend who was sitting in the black sedan, but said he had no knowledge of any firearm. Officers reportedly found no weapons on Clark, nor at the scene. However, the caller stated that the suspect with the gun was not apprehended.

