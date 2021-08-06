Vernon pastor faces new charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Vernon minister accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl several times is facing new charges.

Brian Pounds was charged Thursday with three additional counts of sexual assault of a child in Wilbarger County.

He was initially charged with sexual assault and delivery of a controlled substance in July.

According to court documents, the victim in the initial case said she met with him at the church for sex and he offered her methamphetamine.

Pounds’ bond has been set at $200,000.

