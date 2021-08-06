WF man arrested for money laundering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for money laundering.

Wichita Falls Police said in September of 2020, detectives obtained a search warrant for Alejandro Ramirez’s home and conducted surveillance on the residence. They later conducted a traffic stop on him.

During the stop, they found a tan-handled blue slide semi-automatic pistol in plain view on the back passenger floorboard. Police also saw a white shoulder carry bag on the passenger side of the vehicle. Inside, they found $7,680 in American currency, along with Ramirez’s ID.

Police then searched Ramirez’s home, where they found 41 ounces, or 2.56 pounds, of marijuana and 15,212 grams of THC edibles in the bedroom. Both are controlled substances in penalty group 2.

Ramirez later told police that everything but the $100 bills were from the illegal selling of narcotics. A search warrant for Ramirez’s phone showed several messages where he was setting up deals and describing prices.

Detectives also uncovered that Ramirez had not had a verifiable income since January 2020, and as of October 2020 had earned $1,323 for the year.

Ramirez was initially arrested in September for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance in penalty group two, possession of marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Ramirez turned himself in to police on Wednesday for two warrants, including money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000. If convicted, Ramirez faces up to two years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.

