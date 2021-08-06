WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Thursday after police responded to a disturbance at a hotel on Central E. Freeway.

Officers first responded to the scene at La Quinta Inn after a caller said a man was pointing a gun at a car.

Several suspects ran off as police arrived, but one of them, who police identified as Ronnie Clark, was arrested for evading. Officers then began to search the area near Maurine Street and Central E. Freeway for the other suspects.

Police said the suspect with the gun got away, but he ditched the gun near the scene.

