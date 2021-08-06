City Guide
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car

Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Thursday after police responded to a disturbance at a hotel on Central E. Freeway.

Officers first responded to the scene at La Quinta Inn after a caller said a man was pointing a gun at a car.

Several suspects ran off as police arrived, but one of them, who police identified as Ronnie Clark, was arrested for evading. Officers then began to search the area near Maurine Street and Central E. Freeway for the other suspects.

Police said the suspect with the gun got away, but he ditched the gun near the scene.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

