Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls residents helped Friday make sure kids are ready to go back to school.

They spent the afternoon giving out backpacks filled with supplies at Davenport Grocery; they also gave out prizes like bikes, iPads and more.

“For me to do it in the community that I know the kids need it. It means a lot coming from my heart,” said Albert Lee Austin III, artist.

“To partner with young folks like Albert Lee and get the young energy going out because young folks are the future, it’s a wonderful feeling to see these young people out here excited about getting some of these gifts, you know you can’t beat it,” said Rickey Lowe, owner of Davenport Grocery.

They had 200 backpacks to give out and they also encouraged kids to read at the event.

