City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls residents helped Friday make sure kids are ready to go back to school.

They spent the afternoon giving out backpacks filled with supplies at Davenport Grocery; they also gave out prizes like bikes, iPads and more.

“For me to do it in the community that I know the kids need it. It means a lot coming from my heart,” said Albert Lee Austin III, artist.

“To partner with young folks like Albert Lee and get the young energy going out because young folks are the future, it’s a wonderful feeling to see these young people out here excited about getting some of these gifts, you know you can’t beat it,” said Rickey Lowe, owner of Davenport Grocery.

They had 200 backpacks to give out and they also encouraged kids to read at the event.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Ramirez
WF man arrested for money laundering
Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project begins
Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project begins
Rent relief program helping renters and landlords
Rent relief program helping renters, landlords statewide
The Texas Education Agency will distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Texas...
Texas Education Agency updates COVID-19 protocols
The five News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists were named Friday.
News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists named