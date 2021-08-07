City Guide
Beat the Odds helps kick off back to school with backpack giveaway

Kids were able to choose from 300 backpacks, the event also provided lunch
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beat the Odds held their third annual school supply and backpack give away at Lynwood Park in Wichita Falls.

The event is geared towards helping families get their children what they need as the head back to school in the a few short week. Not only were kids able to choose from 300 backpacks the event also provided lunch. All in an effort to simply give back to their community.

“We want to make sure everybody knows that it’s for all kids not just from where we grew up but anybody from Wichita Falls. If you need a backpack or just a little bit of help that’s what we strive for,” said Kenneth Griner Managing officer Beat The Odds.

The men of Beat the Odds want to take things a step further by creating a scholarship fund as early as this school year. To help students as they continue on their journey to college.

