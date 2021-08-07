Hot and Windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect more of the same weather-wise this weekend. Our high this afternoon will be near 96, tomorrow does look slightly warmer with a high near 98. Winds will remain strong out of the south at 15-20 mph. Late tonight into Sunday morning there is a slim chance for few showers across our western counties. Early next week will also be hot, there is a chance we could see more haze in the skies thanks to smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country. By next weekend we could see a slight shift in the weather pattern that could bring our temps down into the low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.