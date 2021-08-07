Project Back to School helps students start the Fall 2021 year off right

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School supplies are now one less thing some parents in Wichita Falls will have to worry about as kids head back into the classrooms on Aug. 12th. Thanks to the 13th annual Project Back to School at The Wichita Falls MPEC, that aimed to help thousands of families.

“My daughter is in the third grade and she’s crazy about crayons ‚notebooks and bookbags. So we got her a cute little bookbag this year. You can take that money and put it on other things as far as food. I’m glad this year they’ve added the toiletries and that’s going to really help us out. That definitely will really help other families we are really gracious and appreciative of the city doing that, ” said Joe Norflett, parent.

Project Back to School board members say in the Wichita Falls Independent School District there are 63 percent of students that qualify for free or reduced lunch. Those students had the chance to pick from 3,000 backpacks during the drive.

“We have seen that number remain fairly steady over the 13 years that we have been doing this. Still that’s more than half of our student body population. So we want every student in the Wichita Falls and City View ISD to have equal footing to get that school year off to a fantastic start,” said Vanda Cullar Borad Member Project Back to School.

Cullar says last year the Project Back to School didn’t happen because of COVID-19 and while things looked different this year it was an important cause that had to happen.

We usually have a 100 vendors on the other side for families to go through and do giveaways. However it’s just been a very steady flow this morning. It’s very manageable, where in years past it’s a little overwhelming,” said Cullar.

The Wichita Falls Area Food bank was also a part of the cause handing out toiletries and bags of food. The Wichita County Public Health District was also there to vaccinate kids to make sure everyone is safe this school year.

