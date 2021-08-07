City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

S.I.C.K. Ministries host Back to School Bash

The event included free food, and a free year long membership to any Boys and Girls Club in WF
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls S.I.C.K Ministries hosted a Back to School Bash for students with the help of several other Texoma church organizations at at the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club on 6th street downtown.

The event included free food, a live band, and even a free year long membership to any Boys and Girls Club in Wichita Falls to any children that registered at the event .

“A lot of us in these separate ministries grew up in the streets doing things we weren’t suppose to do. So hopefully this will give these children an opportunity to join the Boys and Girls Cub and find a way to better themselves,” said Justin Boswell member of S.I.C.K Ministries.

S.I.C.K. ministries members say they had at least 146 children registered. That will be receiving free memberships to help increase the number of children who attend the Boys and Girls Clubs programs

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Ramirez
WF man arrested for money laundering
Currently there are 504 active cases of the virus in Wichita County.
310 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County
Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
Wichita Falls Transfer Station was temporarily closed on Friday
UPDATE: Wichita Falls transfer station reopened

Latest News

Students had the chance to pick from 3,000 backpacks
Project Back to School helps students start the Fall 2021 year off right
Kids able to choose from 300 backpacks the event also provided lunch
Beat the Odds helps kick off back to school with backpack giveaway
Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive
Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive
Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project begins
Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project begins