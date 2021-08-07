S.I.C.K. Ministries host Back to School Bash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls S.I.C.K Ministries hosted a Back to School Bash for students with the help of several other Texoma church organizations at at the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club on 6th street downtown.

The event included free food, a live band, and even a free year long membership to any Boys and Girls Club in Wichita Falls to any children that registered at the event .

“A lot of us in these separate ministries grew up in the streets doing things we weren’t suppose to do. So hopefully this will give these children an opportunity to join the Boys and Girls Cub and find a way to better themselves,” said Justin Boswell member of S.I.C.K Ministries.

S.I.C.K. ministries members say they had at least 146 children registered. That will be receiving free memberships to help increase the number of children who attend the Boys and Girls Clubs programs

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.