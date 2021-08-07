City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project begins

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls construction crews have started work on the Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project, and began by tearing out the existing road to make way for the new one.

The construction work will be done in five phases and is expected to take about 18 months to...
The construction work will be done in five phases and is expected to take about 18 months to complete.(City of Wichita Falls)

Starting on the west end near Kemp and Lake Wichita, crews have also begun using markers and flags where they will start drainage work in the area.

“That was the contractor’s choice and I think it had do with how he was going to stage and sequence the project, minimize disruption of residents in that area,” said Russell Schreiber, director of Wichita Falls public works. “Starting down there made the most sense to him.”

Schreiber said this project is scheduled to take 540 days to complete. The project includes the new roadway that will be 36 feet, gutters, curbs and sidewalks installed on the south side of the road.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Ramirez
WF man arrested for money laundering
Wichita Falls police searching area near Maurine, Central Freeway
WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
School starts up next week for Wichita Falls, and with Coronavirus case numbers on the rise, it...
Wichita County Public Health District addresses Coronavirus and schools
Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive
Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive
Rent relief program helping renters and landlords
Rent relief program helping renters, landlords statewide
The Texas Education Agency will distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Texas...
Texas Education Agency updates COVID-19 protocols
The five News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists were named Friday.
News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo contest finalists named