Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls construction crews have started work on the Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project, and began by tearing out the existing road to make way for the new one.

The construction work will be done in five phases and is expected to take about 18 months to complete. (City of Wichita Falls)

Starting on the west end near Kemp and Lake Wichita, crews have also begun using markers and flags where they will start drainage work in the area.

“That was the contractor’s choice and I think it had do with how he was going to stage and sequence the project, minimize disruption of residents in that area,” said Russell Schreiber, director of Wichita Falls public works. “Starting down there made the most sense to him.”

Schreiber said this project is scheduled to take 540 days to complete. The project includes the new roadway that will be 36 feet, gutters, curbs and sidewalks installed on the south side of the road.

