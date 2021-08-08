City Guide
Hot start to the week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday we look to have a high in the afternoon near 99, strong winds will also continue out of the south as well. Monday will be a hot one, the forecasted high is 100. For Monday the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Grady, Stephens, Jefferson, Montague, Jack, and Young counties. Hot, humid, and windy weather continues through most of next week. As we get closer to the weekend temps do look to drop a few degrees. There is also a chance we may see rain next weekend.

