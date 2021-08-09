Better Business Bureau warns of QR code scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is asking the public to be cautious about QR code scams.

Companies usually use QR codes to direct consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. Consumers scan the code via their phone cameras, opening a link to the company website or specific URL. However, QR codes are also easy ways for scammers to disguise malicious link because they cannot be read by the human eye.

These malicious QR codes frequently take consumers to a phishing website, where they are prompted to enter personal information or login credentials for scammers to steal.

To avoid QR code scams, the BBB advises the following:

Verify the source. Whether you receive a text message from a friend, message on social media, or if it appears to come from a government agency make sure you verify the source prior to scanning the code.

Beware of short links. If a URL-shortened link appears when you scan a QR code, understand that you can’t know where the code is directing you. It could be hiding a malicious URL.

Install a QR scanner with added security. Some antivirus companies have QR scanner apps that check the safety of a scanned link before you open it. They can identify phishing scams, forced app downloads, and other dangerous links.

