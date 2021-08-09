City Guide
Hot and Dry for a While

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be hot for most of this week. Look for highs up near or a little above 100 with overnight lows in the 70s to near 80. Humidity will be high enough to make it feel a few degrees hotter than that. We may see a little pattern change by the weekend and early next week with some slight rain chances and a little drop in temperatures.

