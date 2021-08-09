City Guide
Man arrested for attempting to run over ex-girlfriend and bystander

Shaun Macdonald was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shaun Macdonald was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested on Friday for trying to run over two women with his truck.

One of the two victims stated that she had been walking down the road when she saw Shaun Macdonald, 42, arguing with a woman on the 1600 block of Monroe St. Macdonald began yelling from the driver’s seat of his truck, telling the woman to get into the vehicle. When the victim approached to see if the woman needed help, Macdonald began swearing at her, yelling, “I don’t give a f***, I’ll run you over.” He proceeded to spin his tires and drive onto the sidewalk, forcing the victim to step backwards to avoid being hit. Eyewitnesses and surveillance footage from Monroe St. Grocery confirmed the altercation.

When questioned by police, Macdonald said he’d been arguing with his ex-girlfriend, and that he had only driven in a circle around the two women before driving away.

Macdonald was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives also charged him with possession of marijuana after a small amount of the drug was found in his vehicle.

