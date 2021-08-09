City Guide
Monday will be hot

Monday Heat
Monday Heat(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday we look to have a high of 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Strong winds out of the south will also continue, these could gust up to 30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the eastern half of Texoma, if you have to be outside for an extended period of time make sure you’re taking extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Tonight will have a low near 80. Tuesday will also be hot with a high near 100. The rest of the workweek looks to have highs in the upper 90′s.

