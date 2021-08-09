City Guide
Suspect sentenced in 2020 Graham capital murder case

A Graham man was sentenced last week to 40 years in prison.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on a capital murder charge, according to The Graham Leader.

Gage Lee Gillentine, 19, agreed to a plea deal with the 90th Judicial District Attorney’s office. Gillentine will serve his time in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility with credit for 321 days served.

He was also given a $7,500 fine, and was ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution and $290 in court costs. He’ll be eligible for parole in 20 years, and has waived his right to appeal as part of the plea agreement.

Gillentine was the fiancé of Klowie Moore, 19, who he shot and killed in a motel room in September 2020.

Additionally, the man who sold the murder weapon to Gillentine has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Devin DeAndre Mullins, 21, pleaded guilty in June to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents state Mullins, who had been convicted of felony robbery in 2018, admitted to possessing a pistol that he later sold to Gillentine.

The pistol used in the murder reportedly matched photographs of a pistol Mullins posted to his social media accounts; several text messages regarding the sale of the pistol were also found. Gillentine later admitted to law enforcement that he purchased the murder weapon from Mullins.

Mullins now faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

