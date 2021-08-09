WF Crime Stoppers asking for help solving 1983 cold case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to solve a 1983 murder.

Investigators said the crime happened on Aug. 2, 1983 in the 2300 block of Princeton Avenue. Roselynn Echols was reportedly shot and killed.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to give your name when reporting. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may earn up to $1,000.

