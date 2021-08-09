City Guide
Man arrested for indecency with a child, now out on bond

Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
Jason Kyle Sanchez, 28, was charged based on a 2017 incident regarding inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been released on a $100,000 bond after he was arrested for a 2017 incident involving indecent sexual contact with a child.

Jason Sanchez turned himself in at the police station on Friday.

Law enforcement was alerted by the victim’s mother, who contacted police in January of 2020 after learning about the incident. Further investigation revealed that the victim had reportedly been molested when staying with Sanchez at the Red Roof Inn in October of 2017. The victim, then 13-years-old, was sharing a bed with Sanchez as family members slept nearby.

When contacted by police, Sanchez stated that he remembered staying at the inn. However, he allegedly denied that anything sexual had occurred, saying that the victim “could have stayed in any bed that [they] wanted to.”

Sanchez, 28, was previously arrested for the same charge in Bandera County in 2004. He also has past history with CPS.

He was booked into the Wichita County Jail for charges of Indecency with a Child before being released on bond. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

