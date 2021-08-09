WFFD responds to structure fire at apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At 11:39 p.m. on Sunday night, crews from the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Midwestern Parkway at the Waterford Glen apartment complex in Wichita Falls.

Officials on the scene told News Channel Six that a one-bedroom apartment on the first floor was completely “gutted” as a result of the fire and that no one was home when it happened.

No injuries were reported, although adjacent apartments did suffer smoke damage.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, Red Cross is working to identify the owner of the destroyed apartment to make arrangements.

