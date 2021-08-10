14th Annual MSU Athletics Welcome Back Dinner coming Aug. 22

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 14th Annual Midwestern State Athletics Welcome Back Dinner will take place on Aug. 22 and feature Dallas Cowboy Cliff Harris as its guest speaker.

“Captain Crash” Cliff Harris was a legendary safety for the Dallas Cowboys from 1970-79. During his tenure with the team, the Cowboys won Super Bowls VI and XII. Harris was the 15th Cowboys player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, though his enshrinement was delayed due to COVID-19, and won various honors both during and after his football career.

Past speakers at the event have included Jay Novacek, Danny White, and Drew Pearson.

The dinner will take place at D.L. Ligon Coliseum, and feature a silent auction and program. Proceeds from the event will benefit student-athlete scholarships.

Reserve your seat for the event by submitting $100 for a student-athlete sponsorship. A limited number of complete tables accommodating six people with sponsor acknowledgement can be purchased for $600, and additional seats are available for $100. Purchase your tickets online or by contacting Sheri Mummert at (940) 397-4779.

